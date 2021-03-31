Production company crew booked for assault, vandalism

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked around 20 people from an entertainment show shooting crew who were living in a private hotel in Hinjewadi for assault and vandalism.

The crew allegedly got into a fight with the hotel staff after their dinner was delayed on Sunday. The crew work for a production company based near Mumbai domestic airport in Vile Parle (East), according to the police.

The verbal fight between the crew and the staff turned violent and the accused allegedly vandalised the hotel property while some of them flashed and sexually harassed a female receptionist at the hotel, according to the complaint.

“There were three categories of people and three different arrangements for living and eating. The driver and spot boys were served dinner in a different hall between 10 pm and midnight. They did not get it on time on that night, so a fight broke out and some of them misbehaved with the receptionist. They have left the premises since then. We are looking for all of them,” said police sub-inspector Mudal of Hinjewadi police station.

According to a complaint, the crew members broke 16 dinner plates, 11 chairs, two television sets, two mattresses, glasses in bathrooms, eight pillow covers, four bedsheets, among other things. The total loss is estimated to be worth ₹65,000.

A case under Sections for rioting, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) was registered at Hinjewadi police station.