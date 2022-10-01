Prof Mukul Sutaone appointed as first V-C of COEP Technological Public University

The state higher and technical education ministry on Friday issued a circular and appointed Prof Mukul Sutaone, the current officiating director of College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University’s as the first vice-chancellor. The appointment is done for a period of one year.

COEP received the status of independent technical university in June this year as “Unitary Technological Public University” by the government of Maharashtra. “I am extremely happy to be appointed as the first V-C of such a prestigious institution which has served our country over the years. I started as a lecturer here, and now, after 32 years it is my honour to take charge as the vice-chancellor of COEP university. Our main focus will be to streamline the administrative part of the newly-formed university, as till now we were an institution, later we will be working on the empowerment of the academics and other aspects,” said Prof Sutaone.

COEP was granted the total Autonomy (Academic, Administrative, Managerial and Financial), by the government of Maharashtra in 2003-04 with the appointment of late Dr F C Kohli as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Institute, in 2004. Since then, with a time-bound action plan, based on pragmatic philosophy, disseminated by the elite board, the institute has experienced a renaissance in all its practices. The dramatic and illustrious transformation that COEP has undergone from a typical state college to a nationally recognised, vibrant, IIT-like institution.