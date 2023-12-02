Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Prof R Srianand is new director of IUCAA

Prof R Srianand is new director of IUCAA

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Professor Raghunathan Srianand has been appointed as the director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune. He is a renowned Indian cosmologist and astrophysicist, known for his groundbreaking studies on redshift evolution and the cosmic microwave background radiation. Srianand is a member of the International Astronomical Union and a fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences. He was awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology in 2008.

Pune: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday appointed professor Raghunathan Srianand as director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune.

UGC on Friday appointed professor Raghunathan Srianand as director of IUCAA in Pune. (HT)

Indian cosmologist and astrophysicist Srianand has been associated with IUCAA for several decades. His works include groundbreaking studies on redshift evolution and the cosmic microwave background radiation.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to statement released by IUCAA Pune, Srianand is a member of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences.

In 2008, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the apex agency of the Government of India for scientific research, awarded Srianand the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune university grants commission iucaa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP