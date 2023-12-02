Prof R Srianand is new director of IUCAA

Pune: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday appointed professor Raghunathan Srianand as director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune.

Indian cosmologist and astrophysicist Srianand has been associated with IUCAA for several decades. His works include groundbreaking studies on redshift evolution and the cosmic microwave background radiation.

According to statement released by IUCAA Pune, Srianand is a member of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences.

In 2008, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the apex agency of the Government of India for scientific research, awarded Srianand the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology.