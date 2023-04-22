Prof Bhagwat takes charge as IISER director

Pune Bhagwat (R) is the third director since the institute’s inception in 2006, succeeding Prof Jayant Udgaonkar (L). (HT PHOTO)

Prof Sunil Bhagwat assumed charge as the director of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune on Saturday. Bhagwat is the third director since the institute’s inception in 2006, succeeding Prof Jayant Udgaonkar, who has led IISER Pune since 2017.

“Prof. Sunil Bhagwat has taken charge today as the Director of IISER, Pune. We express our gratitude to Prof. Jayant Udgaonkar who steered the institute these past few years and extend a warm welcome to Prof. Bhagwat,” a statement from the institute said.

Bhagwat was previously a professor and dean, Academic Programmes at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. He has had a distinguished career with many noteworthy publications and patents to his name.

A chemical engineer by training, Bhagwat’s research is in the areas of interfacial science and engineering, energy and exergy engineering, computer process simulation, and artificial neural networks.

He has been a popular teacher and has received several awards on this front including the Indian National Science Academy’s (INSA) Best Teacher Award in 2016.