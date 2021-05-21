Prolonged power cuts irk Keshavanagar residents in Mundhwa

Residents of Keshavnagar in Mundhwa had to face power cuts for nearly 50 hours on multiple days in the month of May which caused untold suffering for citizens, patients and work from home professionals.

According to the residents, the main supply duct was tampered from the motive of power theft which led to the breakdown. According to residents, the alleged illegal tampering of the electricity supply line has been done near Bolhaimata Mandir locality.

Sanjay Bhoir, who has recently recovered from Covid-19 said, “We had to face power cuts for many times during the month. The summer heat has been unbearable, and I had to stay without a fan for hours together. Also, a lack of electricity made other tasks difficult for women of our house like water. As there were power cuts, water could be filled in the overhead tank and women had to go down to fetch water from the common tap and climb back home. I hope that the MSEDCL corrects its mistake and provides electricity without any breakdown.”

Citizens staying on the banks of the river in the area complained that they had to face mosquito bites in the absence of electricity.

“Power failure caused total disruption of our sleeping habits and we found it difficult to complete the household chore work. We have small kids and aged people in our house and performing daily tasks had become a challenge this May. The sudden power failure early morning and evening affects cooking and leads to frustration,” said Sandhya Ghogare.

Atul Lonare, another resident said “We are worried about the power failure impact on sensitive and expensive electronic equipment such as LCD televisions and air conditioners, stabilisers and inverters. It is very difficult for an ordinary resident to buy these gadgets and their maintenance is costly. We are worried that the outages should not destroy our gadgets. The MSEDCL must take active steps to mitigate our sufferings.”

MSEDCL authorities maintained that due to private and public works underway the MSEDCL power supply lines ( high and low tension) were broken at 85 spots at least which was causing untold suffering to over 33,000 area residents and even resulting in financial losses in the entire Mundhwa area.

The cable wires are broken late night either by private operators or persons and it becomes a cumbersome task to attend to the faults. The MSEDCL staffers ensure that the faults are repaired, and power restored.