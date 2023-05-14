Kishor Aware murder: Five arrested; NCP MLA, brother booked

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday morning arrested four of the seven accused against whom a first information report (FIR) has been filed in connection with the broad daylight firing at 48-year-old businessman-activist Kishor Aware in Pune district.

Kishor Aware was on his way back home when he was shot at by a group of men. After firing bullets, the attackers allegedly beat up Aware and stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death at a hospital while undergoing treatment. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aware was shot at and attacked with choppers by suspects near the Talegaon Dabhade municipal council in Pune district at around 1.45 pm on Friday.

The crime branch unit 5 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested the fifth suspect Shrinivas Venkatswami Shedgal from Varale Phata near Talegaon Dabhade in the evening.

The arrested have been identified Pravin alias Raghu Dhotre, Adesh Dhotre, Shyam Nigadkar and Sandeep More.

Police have also booked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Maval Sunil Shelke, his brother Sudhakar Shelke, local resident Sandeep Garade and four others for murder, criminal conspiracy, and other charges.

Kakasaheb Dole, deputy police commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “As per the complaint filed by the victim’s mother Sulochana Aware, we have registered a case against the accused.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the police officials claimed that the arrested were involved in carrying out the murder, the FIR states that the act was carried out at the behest of the legislator, who has denied the allegations.

“The first four arrested have been produced in court and granted police custody till May 20,” said Dole.

Sunil told media that the police action against him is to malign his political career. “I am ready to cooperate with the police who should also probe those responsible for defaming me,” he said.

Aware was on his way back home when he was shot at by a group of men. After firing bullets, the attackers allegedly beat up Aware and stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death at a hospital while undergoing treatment. Many eyewitnesses reportedly saw the attackers flee the scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aware was a prominent businessman and activist in Talegaon area known for social work and philanthropy. He had been critical of Sunil and his brother Sudhakar in the past, alleging corruption and wrongdoings by the MLA and his associates.

The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened and harassed Aware in the past and were behind his murder.

In her complaint, Sulochana said, “My son had raised voice several times against their wrongdoings. Sunil was angry with my son as he posed challenge to his political dominance. My son had many times said that his life is in danger.”

According to the FIR, on May 12 at around 1:40 pm, Sunil, Sudhakar and Sandeep as a part of old enmity hatched a plan and through their accomplice Shyam and three others murdered Aware. The FIR has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station under Sections 302, 120(b) of the IPC and Sections 3/25, 4/25 of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused Shyam Arun Nigdkar (46) hails from Dolasnath Ali, Talegaon Dabhade; Pravin alias Raghunath Sambhaji Dhotre (32) from Nane village in Maval tehsil; Adesh Vitthal Dhotre (28) from Nane village; Sandeep Vitthal More alias Nanya from Akurdi and Shrinivas Venkatswami Shedgal (41) of Varale Phata near Talegaon Dabhade hails from Renigunta from Andhra Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON