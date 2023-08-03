Symbiosis college teacher arrested for hurting religious sentiments during lecture

PUNE: A 43-year-old teacher at a prominent college in Pune was arrested on Thursday for his alleged remarks about Hindu gods during a classroom session that right-wing outfits termed “controversial” and “disrespectful”.

College principal Dr Hrishikesh Soman said the institution has initiated an inquiry against the teacher after some groups objected to his remarks.

Authorities at the Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce said Ashok Sopan Dhole, who taught Hindi at the college for 18 years, has been suspended.

“The video apparently was from a lecture and after some days, some members of an outfit visited the college with the video and sought action against him. We have suspended him, and this being a government-aided college, the process of initiating inquiry has started,” he said.

Senior inspector Vipin Hasabnis of Deccan Gymkhana police station said the professor was summoned for questioning and subsequently arrested in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered under section 295A (actions intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We received a complaint application from representatives of various organizations. After conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations, we proceeded to register an FIR,” Hasabnis said.

The incident came to light when a video of the teacher’s remarks emerged on social media. Ravindra Dilip Padwal, who described himself as president of Samast Hindu Bandhav organization, filed a police complaint. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also staged a protest outside the college seeking action against the teacher. Some Symbiosis students also gave a statement saying Dhole’s remarks offended them.

