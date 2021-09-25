Proposal to alter tuition fee structure to be tabled at SPPU senate meet

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) senate meeting is scheduled on September 25 and several proposals related to issues like change in the examination method and tuition fees are on the table for discussion.

One of the major proposals made by Prof Shamakant Deshmukh is to reduce tuition fees for this academic year. “Against the background of the Covid pandemic, students as well as their parents are going through a financial crisis. SPPU has decided to cut the fees for this academic year. At the same time the tuition fee structure by the university is high. So our demand is to reduce tuition fees,” said Prof Deshmukh.

Another proposal made by Nandu Pawar, a senate member, is to change the methods of examination. “Currently the university is conducting its online examination through multiple-choice questions (MCQ). This needs to change and exams should be in the long answers type method. And new technology needs to be used to curb cheating and malpractices during the examinations,” said Pawar.

The senate meeting will be held physically at the university main building. During the pandemic, the senate meetings were held online.