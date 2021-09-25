Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Proposal to alter tuition fee structure to be tabled at SPPU senate meet
pune news

Proposal to alter tuition fee structure to be tabled at SPPU senate meet

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) senate meeting is scheduled on September 25 and proposals related to change in examination method and tuition fees are on the table for discussion
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:54 AM IST
SPPU main building in Pune. Savitribai Phule Pune University’s senate meeting is scheduled on September 25 and proposals related to change in examination method and tuition fees are on the table for discussion. (HT)

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) senate meeting is scheduled on September 25 and several proposals related to issues like change in the examination method and tuition fees are on the table for discussion.

One of the major proposals made by Prof Shamakant Deshmukh is to reduce tuition fees for this academic year. “Against the background of the Covid pandemic, students as well as their parents are going through a financial crisis. SPPU has decided to cut the fees for this academic year. At the same time the tuition fee structure by the university is high. So our demand is to reduce tuition fees,” said Prof Deshmukh.

Another proposal made by Nandu Pawar, a senate member, is to change the methods of examination. “Currently the university is conducting its online examination through multiple-choice questions (MCQ). This needs to change and exams should be in the long answers type method. And new technology needs to be used to curb cheating and malpractices during the examinations,” said Pawar.

RELATED STORIES

The senate meeting will be held physically at the university main building. During the pandemic, the senate meetings were held online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC exams: Parth Kashyap from Pune finishes 174th in country

SRA projects in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad to see more carpet area, taller buildings

With Maha high land compensation package, state plans to revise policy

IAF gives in-principle approval to hand over 13 acres for Lohegaon airport
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP