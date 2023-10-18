PSI who won lottery jackpot worth 1.5cr suspended

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Somnath Zende from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police department, who recently made headlines after winning ₹1.5 crore lottery on a cricket gaming platform has been suspended from duty.

There is a code of conduct for each government employee, which was violated by Zende hence he was suspended and further enquiry has been set up. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After the initial enquiry, on Wednesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad police announced that Zende has been suspended and for divisional enquiry, the case has been forwarded to Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police.

Zende did not take the necessary permission before participating in such activity from which he was likely to earn money. Also, after winning a handsome amount, Zende interacted with the media in uniform without obtaining proper permission from his seniors, said officials.

There is a code of conduct for each government employee, which was violated by Zende hence he was suspended and further enquiry has been set up.

On October 10, Zende, posted at the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner’s office, formed his own team during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh and won ₹1.5 crore

Zende had said during an interview with the media that in the past couple of months he started playing the online cricket game and eventually hit the jackpot.

