Pune: Accused of stealing mobile phones, store manager dies by suicide

A 28-year-old man who worked as a store manager at a mobile company, died by suicide, following allegations that he had stolen mobile phones from company store, said police officials on Thursday.

The incident occurred on February 13.

According to police officials, the man worked at a mobile store in Satara. His seniors complained of some mobile phones missing and held him accountable. Later the seniors mentally harassed him and demanded ₹6.50 lakh compensation. Due to this the man took the extreme step.

According to complaint filed by his mother, police have registered a case against the accused under sections 306 (abetment of suicide ) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hadapsar police station and investigation is underway.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

