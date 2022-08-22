Pune activists demand discontinuation of mobile immersion tanks

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had introduced mobile immersion tanks during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival, civic activists are now demanding that these be discontinued, citing the spending of nearly Rs1.35 crore on them as ‘unnecessary’ and ‘a complete waste of money’. It was during the pandemic-induced lockdown that the PMC decided to float tenders and hire tankers and other vehicles to collect Ganesh idols directly from the citizens’ homes.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMC used to erect temporary tanks for the immersion of Ganesh idols at various ghats and other locations. That facility was enough and no one complained about it. There was no demand for mobile immersion tanks. However, the administration plans to continue an initiative that was introduced during the lockdown and spend Rs1.35 crore on it which is unnecessary.”

Mandar Kulkarni, who stays at Sinhagad road, said, “Last year, the tanks were dirty. Despite announcing the schedule, there were no mobile tanks in our area. It is better not to continue with them. Citizens know where fixed immersion tanks are. This is unnecessary spending.”

While Ramesh Shah from Mukund nagar said, “These mobile tanks are of no use. Many political workers use them for advertisements. Last year, political workers put up their banners on the tanks and also played loud music. Already, citizens are frustrated with the high noise levels during festivals. At least the administration should cut this practice.”

