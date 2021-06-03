Pune administration allows 20% oxygen for industries, manufacturing units say it’s inadequate

Pune: The state government has permitted oxygen production units to divert up to 20% of the generated stock to industries and reserving 80% for medical use. The decision was taken after review of the spread of Covid infection, recovery rate and requirement of medical oxygen across the state during the last week of May.

The industries association has welcomed the government’s decision, but maintained that the allocation was much less compared to the demand sought by many manufacturing and fabrication industry based in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.

Sandeep Belsare, president, Pimpri-Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association, said, “We have been demanding this relief since long and had even met deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. It is a good decision, but 20% is less as the industry requires more oxygen for functioning. Oxygen is needed for laser cutting, profile cutting, auto-mechanical and furnace industry. Many industries were shut for 40 days because of oxygen requirement. Currently, how many tonnes of oxygen the industry is getting is still unclear but the picture will be clear tomorrow (Friday). PCMC alone requires 100 tonnes of oxygen per day.”

The decision by Pune district administration came a day after the state government allowed 20% oxygen use for industries.

Bhushan Sahani, Sahani Gas Industries, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Bhosari said, “Everybody is aware that 80%-90% of oxygen is used by industries in normal course and only 10%-15 % goes for medical purpose. The industries are closed for two months for want of oxygen. It is now a very small portion which is being released for the industry and there will be a big shortage in the coming days. The government should help the industry and increase allocation if the Covid patient count is coming down.”

Mahendra Talegaonkar, owner, Talegaonkar Profile Private Limited, said, “The allocation of 20% is very less as we need around 40%. We are into steel plate cutting industry and cannot survive without oxygen. We have got plasma machines so that we can make up for the losses, but we need oxygen for cutting work. We hope the oxygen allocation is scaled up in the next few days.”