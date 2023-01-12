Pune air quality ‘moderate’ despite low temperature, AQI at 190, mercury at 8.3°C

Temperature in the city has dropped yet again which has resulted in nip in the air quality. Pune city has again reported Air Quality Index (AQI) at ‘Moderate’ by Thursday evening. However, the air quality, although in the Moderate range, remains very close to the poor category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to remain in the Moderate range close to poor category in the next few days.

Overall AQI of Pune city on Thursday was 190 AQI. When the AQI is 200, it is in the poor category. The AQI was in ‘poor’ category during the morning hours.

As per SAFAR, on Thursday, Alandi and Hadapsar area in Pune reported poor to very poor air quality. Shivajinagar reported PM 2.5 particle concentration of 193 which was moderate category. Whereas Alandi reported 348 AQI in the very poor category and Hadapsar reported 245 AQI which was poor.

BS Murthy, director, SAFAR and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said this rise in pollution is reported when temperature drops.

“Usually when temperatures are high, humidity is less and there is dry weather with greater particle suspension. Traffic emissions have not yet changed drastically. The weather however is responsible for deteriorating air quality,” said Dr Murthy.

Whereas other areas in the city like Kothrud, Bhumkar Chowk in Wakad, Bhosari, Katraj and Pashan reported moderate air quality on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pune city reported night temperature at 8.3 degrees Celsius which was 3.1 degrees cooler than normal. And the day temperature was 31.5 degrees Celsius which was 1.9 degrees warmer than normal as per the weather department.