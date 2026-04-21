Pune airport had cleared 80% passengers by 3.30am after runway crisis disrupts 90+ flights

Pune Airport managed to clear nearly 80% of stranded passengers by 3.30 am after a late-night runway closure triggered by an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft incident disrupted over 90 flights, officials said on Saturday.

At least 43 arrivals and 48 departures were cancelled across airlines, with IndiGo the worst affected, followed by Air India, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express. (HT)

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The disruption began around 10.25 pm on April 17 after a fighter jet suffered an undercarriage failure during landing, rendering the runway unusable for four to five hours.

At least 43 arrivals and 48 departures were cancelled across airlines, with IndiGo the worst affected, followed by Air India, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express. Several incoming flights were diverted to Mumbai, Goa and Surat, while many passengers either returned home or travelled overnight to Mumbai to board rescheduled flights. Nearly half of the affected passengers cancelled their journeys and sought refunds.

Airport authorities activated emergency protocols to manage the situation. Airport director Santosh Dhoke said the Operations Control Room was set up immediately, with coordinated deployment of teams across passenger areas in coordination with CISF, the Air Force and airlines. “Passengers were assisted with cancellations, rescheduling and alternate travel options, including departures from Mumbai. We arranged additional seating, food and beverages, and ensured most passengers were cleared by early morning,” he said, adding that a detailed report has been submitted to AAI headquarters.

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{{^usCountry}} Passengers, however, described a difficult night. Kartik Bindariya, travelling to Delhi, said he had to take a taxi to Mumbai after his flight was cancelled close to midnight to avoid missing an urgent meeting. Meena Rathi, who stayed back at the airport with her family, said the wait stretched till morning despite basic arrangements. While operations gradually normalised after the runway was cleared, the incident highlighted the strain sudden disruptions can place on airport systems and passengers alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passengers, however, described a difficult night. Kartik Bindariya, travelling to Delhi, said he had to take a taxi to Mumbai after his flight was cancelled close to midnight to avoid missing an urgent meeting. Meena Rathi, who stayed back at the airport with her family, said the wait stretched till morning despite basic arrangements. While operations gradually normalised after the runway was cleared, the incident highlighted the strain sudden disruptions can place on airport systems and passengers alike. {{/usCountry}}

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