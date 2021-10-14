Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune airport to remain closed for 14 days starting Saturday
pune news

Pune airport to remain closed for 14 days starting Saturday

The existing airport at Lohegaon is owned by the Indian Air Force. It said that shutting down the airstrip was "inescapable" as the condition of the runway is rapidly deteriorating and it needs re-carpeting.
The travellers were shocked by the announcement of the closure of Pune aiport.(HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:28 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The 14-day closure of Pune airport began on Thursday morning. It has been closed due to runway resurfacing work being undertaken by the Indian Air Force (IAF). According to the airport officials, the decision was taken after receiving a communication from the IAF.

All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure.

The aerodrome is part of the IAF's airbase at Lohegaon. The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later this month.

This is the second shut down within a span of 13 years.

The travellers were shocked by the announcement, which they said was made at a very short notice. Many of them had planned to fly as the festive season has begun.

The existing airport at Lohegaon is owned by the IAF. It said that shutting down the airstrip was "inescapable" as the condition of the runway is rapidly deteriorating and it needs re-carpeting.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, a greenfield airport was inaugurated by the Centre in Sindhudurg on the same day the IAF made announcement about closure of the existing airport.

Operationalisation of the airport at Chipi in Sindhudurg has opened the horizon of additional connectivity of costal Maharashtra with other cities, directly connected with bigger places like Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune pune airport indian air force
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Focus on students, not hotel with liquor licence: Bombay HC to Pune school

Woman intelligence officer in Pune on training dies by suicide: police

Bharosa Cell of Pune Police successfully implements ‘Didi-kaka’ concept

Trees cut at SPPU chowk: activists, residents flay move
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP