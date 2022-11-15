Pune angadia office robbery plan hatched in jail: Police

The plan to rob the Angadia office in Market Yard on Saturday was hatched by the accused when they were lodged in jail. The accused had fired a bullet to threaten the Angadia office staff and escaped with ₹27.45 lakh cash on November 12.

The accused, identified as Avinash alias Sunny Rampratap Gupta (20) of Mangalwar Peth, Aditya Ashok Marane (28) of Warje, Deepak Om Prakash Sharma (19) of Shivne, Vishal Satish Kasabe (20) of Mangalwar Peth, Ajay Bapu Diwate (23) of Warje, Gurujansingh Sevasingh Virak (22) of Shivajinagar, and Nilesh Balu Gothe (20) of Mangalwar peth, were arrested by the Pune police crime branch unit 1.

Gupta and Alhat, one of the accused who is yet to be arrested, carried out a detailed recce of the area before robbery, said police, adding that the crime was planned by 11 people.

The police arrested seven suspects and recovered ₹13.43 lakh cash from them.

Marane was earlier arrested by the police under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) and Gupta was also booked under the Act.

Gupta, Marane and Diwate are history sheeters and planned the robbery along with the other accused. Police also recovered seven mobile handsets, one iron sickle, and three motorcycles from the arrested accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge said, “We nabbed the accused from Maval on a tip-off and confirmation from technical analysis team. They confessed their involvement in the crime.”’

According to the police, CCTV camera footages showed nine accused headed on three motorcycles towards the national highway via RTO Chowk, Shivajinagar and SPPU road. To mislead the police, they changed clothes and vehicle number plates at Mangalwar Peth. The accused spent one night at a resort near Pavana dam on November 12.