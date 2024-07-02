 Pune: Ashish Yerekar is new PMPML CMD - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune: Ashish Yerekar is new PMPML CMD

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 02, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Ashish Yerekar appointed as new chairman and managing director of Pune's PMPML, replacing Sanjay Kolte. Criticism over frequent transfers of CMDs.

The public transport body of Pune got a new chief with Ashish Yerekar taking over as chairman and managing director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) by replacing Sanjay Kolte.

Vivek Velankar, civic activist, criticised the state government’s decision and said, within a year, Yerekar is the third CMD of the PMPML. As per norms, it is expected that any IAS officer should serve on the post for three years, but officers are transferred before completion of their tenure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Vivek Velankar, civic activist, criticised the state government’s decision and said, within a year, Yerekar is the third CMD of the PMPML. As per norms, it is expected that any IAS officer should serve on the post for three years, but officers are transferred before completion of their tenure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Yerekar was working as chief executive officer at Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad.

Vivek Velankar, civic activist, criticised the state government’s decision and said, “Within a year, Yerekar is the third CMD of the PMPML. As per norms, it is expected that any IAS officer should serve on the post for three years, but officers are transferred before completion of their tenure.”

“This shows the government’s apathy towards the public transport,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune: Ashish Yerekar is new PMPML CMD
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On