Pune: Ashish Yerekar is new PMPML CMD

The public transport body of Pune got a new chief with Ashish Yerekar taking over as chairman and managing director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) by replacing Sanjay Kolte.

Yerekar was working as chief executive officer at Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad.

Vivek Velankar, civic activist, criticised the state government’s decision and said, “Within a year, Yerekar is the third CMD of the PMPML. As per norms, it is expected that any IAS officer should serve on the post for three years, but officers are transferred before completion of their tenure.”

“This shows the government’s apathy towards the public transport,” he added.