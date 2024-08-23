Pune ATS interrogates Ali in connection with ISIS module

The Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials on Thursday said that it has concluded interrogation of Rizwan Ali, an ISIS module terrorist recently arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. ATS Pune team last week interrogated Ali for his alleged links to ISIS Pune module. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The ATS officials said that Ali, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, Mohammed Yunus Saki and Mohammed Imran Khan were told by a Syrian handler to conduct reconnaissance of the Western Ghats region to explore potential locations for shelter (hideout spots). They visited multiple locations of the green belt from Pune to Kerala via Goa and Karnataka and told the handler that the area would not be suitable for prolonged stay due to safety concerns.

“Shahnawaz, Yunus and Imran visited various places in western Maharashtra and Ali was tasked to stay in the city to complete other things during their stay in Pune between April 2022 and June 2023,” an ATS officer said, adding that money send by Syrian handlers via Yunus and Imran were given to Ali and others at random places and parks in Pune.

ATS officials said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will seek Ali’s custody and its Pune team will request further interrogation of the ISIS module terrorist to gain more information.