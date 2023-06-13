Two Bangladeshi nationals on deportation escape from police custody

PUNE Two Bangladeshi nationals who served punishment at Yerawada Jail in a theft case escaped from Sinhagad Road police station on June 7. According to police, an FIR has been registered in the case.

The accused have been identified as Ridanur Rehman Rakib, 65 and Jakir Kobid Hussain, 42.

According to police officials, two convicts who had already undergone punishment for their theft convictions were released from Yerawada Jail. However, due to their status as foreign nationals residing in Pune illegally, the special branch police, Pune initiated the deportation process to send them back to Bangladesh.

In the meantime, the special branch passed restriction orders and they were told to reside at Sinhagad Road police station.

For the last seven months, they have living there. Meanwhile, the special branch had contacted the Bangladeshi Consulate, but due to a lack of response from the consulate, the deportation process was delayed.

On June 7, they managed to escape from the police station, raising concerns about the security and supervision of the detainees.

Abhay Mahajan, senior police inspector, said, “They were convicted in a theft case and after completion of the sentence now they were living here in the police station as per restriction orders by the special branch. On 7 June they managed to escape and we have formed teams to get back them.’’

A case has been registered at Sinhagad road police station under section 14 of the Foreigners Act.