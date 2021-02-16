Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune businessman held for issuing 110 crore bogus invoices
The accused identified as Babusha Sharnappa Kasbe also passed input tax credit to registered firms of ₹16.86 crores.
ANI, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act.(Representative image)

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have arrested a businessman from Pune for issuing bogus invoices amounting to 110 crores. He has been sent to judicial custody till February 25.

The accused identified as Babusha Sharnappa Kasbe also passed input tax credit to registered firms of 16.86 crores without delivery of the goods and services, Maharashtra GST Department said in a statement on Monday.

According to the department, Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act. He was produced before the Judicial magistrate, Shivajinagar, Pune court and has been sent to judicial custody.

Topics
gst act maharastra
