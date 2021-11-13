Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune businessman sent to Yerawada Central Jail

he and his wife are accused of swindling crores of rupees from many investors in Pune by promising them 24 per cent annual return
A city-based businessman Alnesh Somji of MG Enterprises, has been sent h to Yerawada Central Jail after the expiry of his police custody remand. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 07:47 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE A city-based businessman Alnesh Somji of MG Enterprises, accused of swindling crores of rupees from many investors of Pune by promising them 24 per cent annual return and arrested by the Pune crime branch’s anti-extortion cell has been sent h to Yerawada Central Jail after the expiry of his police custody remand.

The court remanded Somji to magisterial custody and sent him to Yerawada Central Jail after the expiry of his police custody remand on Friday. His wife Dimple is already lodged in jail and her bail application is scheduled for hearing on November 15.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against them at Koregaon Park police station. The Somji couple had been absconding after the case was registered.

The Pune police had on October 29 issued a lookout notice against the Somji’s to prevent them from fleeing the country. After being brought to Pune from Delhi airport, Somji and his wife were produced in Shivajinagar court and were remanded to police custody.

Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare is investigating officer in the case.

