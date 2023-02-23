Pune bypoll: Aaditya asks govt to announce civic polls

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday heavily came down on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government while giving them a challenge to announce municipal elections immediately.

Aaditya Thackeray took part in a rally for Kasba Peth assembly constituency on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Thackeray said, “The state government is claiming that they formed the government legally, but are now worried to contest elections. They know that once the election is announced, voters will do the justice. It’s our challenge to announce the municipal elections immediately. I had given challenge to CM Eknath Shinde to resign and contest election. But he has not accepted it.”

Thackeray said, “The BJP was in a power for last five years in Pune Municipal Corporation. But they imposed tax hike. As the fourth percentage rebate scheme got cancelled, Pune citizens have to pay more tax. But on the contrary, Mumbai Municipal Corporation waived off tax of flats below 500 square feet.”

“The Maha Vikas Agadhi government brought many industries and ₹6 lakh crore investment, but this government actually helped some of the projects to move out of Maharashtra,” he said.

