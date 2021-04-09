Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Case registered against at least 50 traders for violating Covid-19 norms during protest
The traders demanded to allow the opening of their shops and they also threatened to open them defying the state orders if not allowed officially.
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Traders during a protest against Maharashtra government's decision to close all shops except those providing essential services in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, in Pune, Thursday. (PTI)

Pune police have registered a case against at least 50 traders at Vishrambaug Police station for violating Covid-19 guidelines during their protest on Thursday against restrictions imposed by the state government in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The traders association yesterday held a protest at Laxmi road in Pune against the restrictions imposed by the state government in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.

The traders demanded to allow the opening of their shops and they also threatened to open them defying the state orders if not allowed officially.

In order to control the new infections, the State government has imposed night curfew and weekend lockdown until further orders. The Pune Municipal Corporation had ordered for the closing of all establishments and markets except the essential services shops till April 30.

Pune district registered 12,090 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 6,16,127.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 56,286 new Covid-19 cases, 36,130 recoveries, and 376 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

According to the state government's data, the active number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 5,21,317.

