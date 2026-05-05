...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Pune child rape-murder: Postmortem report points to asphyxia as cause of death, say police

Pune child rape-murder: Postmortem report points to asphyxia as cause of death, say police

Published on: May 05, 2026 02:44 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Pune, The autopsy report has indicated "asphyxia" as the cause of death of a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune last week, police said on Tuesday.

Pune child rape-murder: Postmortem report points to asphyxia as cause of death, say police

The 65-year-old accused allegedly gagged the victim by stuffing a cloth in her mouth, which led to suffocation, they said.

The accused, who works as a labourer, has a criminal history. He was booked on charges of molestation in 1998 and 2015 and later acquitted in both cases, according to police.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused at Narsapur in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on May 1, sparking massive outrage and protests.

"The post-mortem findings point to death due to asphyxia. Prima facie, the accused gagged the victim by stuffing a cloth in her mouth, which led to suffocation," a senior police official said.

The autopsy report also indicated injuries on the child's body, he added.

The family of the accused has also demanded that he be given the strictest punishment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
murder pune sexual assault
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune child rape-murder: Postmortem report points to asphyxia as cause of death, say police
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune child rape-murder: Postmortem report points to asphyxia as cause of death, say police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.