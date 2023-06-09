Pune city gears up for palkhi stay

As the city awaits the arrival of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram palkhi processions starting from their respective temples on Saturday and entering the city on Monday, the district administration and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have taken many steps as part of preparations to welcome it.

Sant Dnyaneshwar's palkhi procession starts from Alandi and merge with Sant Tukaram's palkhi near Sangam bridge in the city with participation of more than five lakh warkaris.

Sant Dnyaneshwar’s palkhi procession starts from Alandi and merge with Sant Tukaram’s palkhi near Sangam bridge in the city with participation of more than five lakh warkaris. The palkhis halt in the city for two days. PMC has carried out road cleaning, clearing encroachments, drinking water facility and set up additional public toilets for the pilgrims.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and district collector Rajesh Deshmukh visited the palkhi routes separately to check arrangements.

The civic body issued a press statement on review of preparedness for palkhi.

“PMC water department has set up facility of water for pilgrims for cleaning and drinking purposes at various places in the city,” the statement read.

PMC fire brigade department has deployed staff to arrange bathing facility for warkaris at riversides. The department officials inspected municipal schools that will provide shelter to warkaris. They instructed authorities to not install halogen lights at these residential facility to avoid fire incidents.

The solid waste department will lift garbage at regular intervals from the routes taken by the warkaris.

The civic officials have appealed to warkaris to drink water only provided by its staff and throw waste only at bins put up the city body and not at nalas and public places. Officials also urged the pilgrims to not use plastic carry bags during the wari.

Medical check-up of women warkaris

The women commission has planned to take care of women warkaris. Rupali Chakankar, chairperson, Maharashtra state commission for women, said, “The government will carry out medical check-up of women warkaris, provide better shelter and toilet facilities for women. We also plan to provide sanitary napkins to these pilgrims.”

