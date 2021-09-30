Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune city likely to be fully vaccinated against Covid by January 2022: PMC official

Pune city is likely to be fully vaccinated against Covid by January 2022, if the current supply of vaccine continues and the 84-day gap between two doses stays mandated, says the PMC’s immunisation officer, Dr Suryakant Deokar
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Pune began on January 16, 2021. As of now, 42% of the eligible beneficiaries, that is those aged above 18, have been fully vaccinated, and 85.72% have received the first dose. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE Pune city is likely to be fully vaccinated by January 2022, if the current supply of vaccine continues and the 84-day gap between two doses stays mandated, says the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) immunisation officer, Dr Suryakant Deokar.

Dr Deokar said, “The city’s eligible beneficiary population is estimated to be 3.48 million, of which 1.46 million have been fully vaccinated and 2.98 million have got their first dose. Since the past few weeks the supply of vaccines has been quite steady and we have got enough vaccines to run all our planned sessions.”

“Even if we vaccinate the entire eligible population with their first dose, we will have to wait for 84 days at least to give them the second dose and so the vaccination drive in the city is likely to continue till January next year. We also received over 100,000 doses from the Bajaj Group on Monday which will further push our drive.”

“With a number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 we are seeing that the rate of hospitalisation and deaths is going down, despite the fact that most commercial activities have opened up.”

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Pune began on January 16, 2021. As of now, 42% of the eligible beneficiaries, that is those aged above 18, have been fully vaccinated, and 85.72% have received the first dose.

The civic body aims to fully vaccinate all beneficiaries in the next four months if the vaccine supply continues, as is now.

As of September 29, 2.98 million people have got at least one shot of the vaccine. Half the city’s eligible population is likely to be fully vaccinated by mid- October.

