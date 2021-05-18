Pune city receives 7,500 doses of Covishield; vax drive to resume on Wed

PUNE On Tuesday, Pune city received 7,500 doses of Covishield, which will allow the vaccination drive that was halted for two days, to resume.

The PMC commissioner, Vikram Kumar, issued a fresh set of orders, whereby, on Wednesday, the city will have vaccinations at 73 centres, and all the doses will be of Covishield.

Pune mayor Murldihar Mohol said, “A total of 73 centres will be available tomorrow for citizens aged 45 years and aboe, senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers. All centres will be of Covishield. Beneficiaries who took the first dose 84 days ago, will be eligible for the second dose. This new stock will be available only for a second dose. Ten per cent of the stock would be reserved for those who have an online appointment, while the rest will be reserved for walk-ins. There will be no vaccination for those aged between 18-44 years on Wednesday.”

In view of political party workers hijacking vaccination centres and giving out tokens, the commissioner stated that all vaccinations have to be registered on the CoWin portal, and that no vaccination would be given without registration.

“There should be separate lines for those registered online and for those who want on-the-spot registration. For those who want to be registered on the spot, only pmc employees would be allowed to register the person,” Kumar said.

His order also states that the order of priority will be as follows;: those with disabilities, those who want a second dose, senior citizens, those registered online for the first dose and then, those who want on-the-spot registration for the first dose.

The order also states that a vaccination centre can approach a local police station for protection and for crowd management. Also, the ward’s assistant commissioner concerned or health officer must provide a police constable for crowd management at the vaccination centre.