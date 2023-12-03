Pune city records above-normal night temperatures

Large-scale moisture incursion is occurring in Maharashtra as a result of various systems influencing the weather. As a result, despite winter season, the city has been experiencing minimum temperatures above normal levels for over a week.

At the beginning of November cyclone Michuang formed in the Bay of Bengal. Which affected the weather conditions in some areas in Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)

In the last week of November, there was a trough of easterlies that was lying over north of the Arabian Sea near the Maharashtra coast. At the same time, an upper air circulation was also active over the state, which brought moisture to a huge level.

Pune is also experiencing a constant rise in temperature and both minimum and maximum temperatures have been significantly at above-normal levels for over a week.

On Sunday, Shivajinagar recorded 17.5 degrees Celsius, which is above normal by 4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded as 31.3 degrees Celsius was also above the normal level by 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on November 26, the minimum temperature was 21.3 degrees Celsius which was higher by 8 degrees Celsius than the normal temperature which is around 13 degrees Celsius.

Since November 26, the minimum temperature has constantly been on the higher side than the normal level ranging between 4-8 degrees above the normal level, highlighted the data, by the India Meteorological Department ( IMD).

However, this situation is expected to change as the temperature is likely to decrease in Pune from December 4 onwards.

Shilpa Apte, meteorologist, IMD, Pune, said, “Currently there is no strong system active over Maharashtra, the cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal is governing towards north-westwards. This system will have an impact on some areas in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions between December 4-7.”

“However, in the Konkan, and Central Maharashtra region the sky will be mainly clear. Therefore, these areas are likely to experience a decrease in minimum temperature by 3-4 degrees from December 4 onwards. From December 8 onwards entire Maharashtra will experience a clear sky and there will be a decrease in the temperature,” said Apte.

Meanwhile, Malegaon station in Central Maharashtra is the only station in the entire state that recorded below-normal level maximum temperature. The maximum temperature recorded in Malegaon was 28 degrees Celsius which is below the normal level by 3 degrees Celsius. It was the second station after Mahabaleshwar ( 26.1 degrees Celsius ) that recorded maximum temperature below 30 degrees.

Surprisingly, Malegaon is also the station that recorded the highest difference in minimum temperature. The minimum temperature was recorded here as 21.8 degrees Celsius which was higher than the 9 degrees Celsius temperature, this is the highest temperature difference in the last 24 hours in the state, revealed the data.

