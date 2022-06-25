Pune city reports second-most rain-deficient June in last 10 years

With 25 days of June almost over, Pune city reported its second-most rainfall-deficient month in the last decade. The city has reported just 33.7 mm rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a rainfall deficiency of 89.6 mm.

According to the met department, Pune district is showing a rainfall deficit of 73 per cent between June 1 and June 25. Pune city received 261.2 mm rainfall in 2013 which was the highest in June since 2012. The least June rainfall of the decade was 13.8 mm in 2014.

The highest 24-hour rainfall in the last decade was reported at 73.1 mm in 2016 whereas the lowest was 5.2 mm in 2014. This year on June 11, Pune reported maximum rainfall of 25.6 mm in 24 hours.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said light to moderate rainfall may continue in Pune city till the end of June.

“The sky will continue to remain cloudy and light to moderate rainfall will continue. Monsoon is active now as from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal side the moisture incursion is continuing as of now,” said Kashyapi.

He said all four subdivisions of Maharashtra — Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada — are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till June 29.

“Marathwada and Vidarbha will experience rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning till June 29,” said Kashyapi.

According to the met department, with monsoon revival in the past few days, Maharashtra is showing rainfall excess of 14 per cent.

Marathwada is the only region in Maharashtra that has reported more rainfall than normal. According to IMD, Marathwada is showing a rainfall excess of two per cent till Saturday.

However, June will continue to show a rainfall deficit for many parts of the state.

From June 1 till June 25, central Maharashtra continues to show a rainfall deficit of 46 per cent followed by Vidarbha (34 per cent). Despite good rainfall in Konkan and Goa, the region as of Saturday is also showing a deficit of 40 per cent.