Pune city reports second-most rain-deficient June in last 10 years
With 25 days of June almost over, Pune city reported its second-most rainfall-deficient month in the last decade. The city has reported just 33.7 mm rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a rainfall deficiency of 89.6 mm.
According to the met department, Pune district is showing a rainfall deficit of 73 per cent between June 1 and June 25. Pune city received 261.2 mm rainfall in 2013 which was the highest in June since 2012. The least June rainfall of the decade was 13.8 mm in 2014.
The highest 24-hour rainfall in the last decade was reported at 73.1 mm in 2016 whereas the lowest was 5.2 mm in 2014. This year on June 11, Pune reported maximum rainfall of 25.6 mm in 24 hours.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said light to moderate rainfall may continue in Pune city till the end of June.
“The sky will continue to remain cloudy and light to moderate rainfall will continue. Monsoon is active now as from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal side the moisture incursion is continuing as of now,” said Kashyapi.
He said all four subdivisions of Maharashtra — Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada — are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till June 29.
“Marathwada and Vidarbha will experience rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning till June 29,” said Kashyapi.
According to the met department, with monsoon revival in the past few days, Maharashtra is showing rainfall excess of 14 per cent.
Marathwada is the only region in Maharashtra that has reported more rainfall than normal. According to IMD, Marathwada is showing a rainfall excess of two per cent till Saturday.
However, June will continue to show a rainfall deficit for many parts of the state.
From June 1 till June 25, central Maharashtra continues to show a rainfall deficit of 46 per cent followed by Vidarbha (34 per cent). Despite good rainfall in Konkan and Goa, the region as of Saturday is also showing a deficit of 40 per cent.
Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1
Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government's decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government's directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more.
U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!
For the first time in their decades' long service, Lakhimpur Kheri's basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year. A teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14, 02, 215 as GPF disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment.
Ludhiana: Illegal weapon, bullets recovered from arrested drug peddler’s house
Two days after a 31-year-old man was arrested with 2.05 kg heroin, police recovered an illegal weapon and six bullets from hAkash'shouse. The Special Task Force had also recovered 14 vehicles, including eight cars, and ₹8 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Akash Chopra, a resident of Gurmel Park, Tibba Road. The STF also found that his wife, Alisha Chopra alias Pooja Chopra, used to help him in drug peddling.
Rihand dam to be maintained under new safety guidelines, strengthened
India's most voluminous Rihand dam that cools a number of coal-fired power plants in the Sonbhadra region of Uttar Pradesh will now be maintained as per the Centre's new safety guidelines under the World Bank-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase II). The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Friday.
Departments in Uttar Pradesh secretariat vie for cleanliness honours
The state government has put its 93 departments and their 463 sections in competition with one another in maintaining cleanliness under the 'clean secretariat campaign' launched recently in the Uttar Pradesh secretariat. The state government has now worked out a comprehensive strategy to involve all the departments in running the campaign. A large number of discarded items were found in most of the departments, posing a challenge to the cleanliness campaign.
