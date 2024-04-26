Pune city sees traffic jams due to election rallies

Roadshow by Mahayuti candidates Murlidhar Mohol of BJP and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil of NCP disrupted traffic at central parts of the city for about three hours. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at Deccan, Karve Road and Shivajinagar areas even as traffic changes were made by authorities for the public rally. (HT PHOTO)

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at Deccan, Karve Road and Shivajinagar areas even as traffic changes were made by authorities for the public rally. Some residents reported reaching workplace late.

Earlier, it was planned that chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers would remain present for filing the nomination forms, but Devendra Fadnavis participated in Mohol’s rally and Ajit Pawar in Adhalrao’s gathering considering the traffic situation. The chief minister was conspicuous by his absence in both the public rallies.