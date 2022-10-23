Pune city to get 7 new police stations: Chandrakant Patil

The city will get seven new police stations at Wagholi, Kharadi, Phursungi, Baner, Nanded City, Kalepadal and Lonikand, said guardian minister Chandrakant Patil after a meeting conducted with police officials on Saturday. The minister said that the city police may get additional manpower.

Apart from Patil, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and former PMC standing committee head Hemant Rasane were present.

The minister said that the city police face manpower shortage and steps will be taken to address it.

“I came to know that a proposal is before the finance department since last six months. I assured the police department to get the plan approved,” said Patil

On Saturday, Patil chaired a review meeting with Pune city police officials. “Considering the increasing population of the city, we require new police stations, two more deputy commissioners of police and one more division. We need 1,000 more traffic personnel,” said Gupta.

The minister said that of the recent recruitment of 20,000 police personnel in the state, 800 will be allocated for the city.

