Pune civic body brings down 53 illegal hoardings

After the Mumbai hoarding collapse incident that claimed 16 lives and left 75 others injured on May 13, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has pulled down 53 illegal hoardings to date and action will continue in the coming days, said officials. f the 85 illegal hoardings in the city, 84 are located in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa area and one in Aundh-Baner. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC sky sign department, said, “PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale at a meeting instructed officials to launch a drive against illegal hoardings and carry out a structural audit of permitted billboards.”

Accordingly, a drive has been undertaken in the city.

The hoardings at Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Ahmednagar Road, Wadgaonsheri, Kasba Peth, Ghole Road and Baner areas were pulled down. Of the 85 illegal hoardings in the city, 84 are located in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa area and one in Aundh-Baner.

“Officials and ward officers have been instructed to conduct a structural audit of hoardings and submit report within the next two days. If action is not takenthenn officials will face action,” Bhosale said.