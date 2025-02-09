Pune civic body dismantles BRTS routes while PMRDA proposes new corridors

Even as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continues to dismantle Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridors, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed six new dedicated bus routes in its Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), aimed at addressing the city’s traffic issues until 2050. The new BRTS corridors are planned on routes such as Ravet to Rajgurunagar, Gawali Matha Chowk to Shewalewadi, Ravet to Talegaon Dabhade, Chandani Chowk to Hinjewadi, Loni Kalbhor to Kedgaon, and Bhumkar Chowk to Chinchwad Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) managing director Shravan Hardikar presented the CMP last week in the presence of deputy chief minister and guardian minister Ajit Pawar, outlining a vision for Pune’s transport infrastructure over the next 30 years. The plan includes six new BRTS routes spanning 163km, alongside a 276-km metro network, with an estimated budget of ₹1.26 lakh crore.

According to Hardikar, the new BRTS corridors are planned on routes such as Ravet to Rajgurunagar, Gawali Matha Chowk to Shewalewadi, Ravet to Talegaon Dabhade, Chandani Chowk to Hinjewadi, Loni Kalbhor to Kedgaon, and Bhumkar Chowk to Chinchwad Chowk.

While PMRDA envisions an expanded BRTS network, PMC has, in the past two years, demolished two operational dedicated corridors—Swargate to Hadapsar and Yerawada to Kharadi on Ahmednagar Road—citing inefficiency and opposition from elected representatives and citizens. Harshad Abhyankar of Save Pune Traffic Movements said, “The question is logical that while PMC is demolishing BRTS, another authority is proposing it. The officers who know the importance of public transport will not oppose. The question is that though the Comprehensive Mobility Plan is suggested for BRTS, whether PMC is going to execute it or not?”

PMC had originally planned a 100-km BRTS network but has failed to implement it effectively, with officials acknowledging that the system has not worked in Pune. The contradiction is evident: on one hand, the city is removing existing corridors, and on the other, a fresh set of BRTS projects is being proposed. This raises the question of whether such projects, especially on busy routes like Chandani Chowk to Hinjewadi, are practical given the city’s traffic conditions.

Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende of the RPI argued that BRTS was beneficial to commuters. He said the system was efficient, with faster-moving buses, and that the main objective was to give priority to public transport. However, due to a lack of public support, the corridors were eventually dismantled. A former PMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that BRTS had issues but was ultimately derailed due to political opposition. According to him, the administration never expanded the system out of fear of resistance from both citizens and political leaders. He admitted that while the concept was strong, Pune had failed to implement it successfully over the past decade.

With PMC and PMRDA taking opposite stands on BRTS, the future of the system in Pune remains uncertain.