Pune civic body gets NGT nod to start work on riverfront project

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday disposed of the application against the riverfront project and allowed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to carry out the works. We have received the environment clearance for the complete 44-km stretch, PMC release stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune activist Sarang Yadwadkar had filed the application with NGT and objected to the environment clearance report issued in November 2019.

After the Yadwadkar’s application, NGT issued the order to secure fresh environment clearance and environment impact assessment report allowing authorities to continue the works and restricting to not issue any new work order without getting the environment clearance.

PMC on Thursday issued a press that read, “NGT had disposed of the petition against the riverfront project. We will start work on remaining stretches. We have received the environment clearance for the complete 44-km stretch.”