Pune civic body initiates survey to check faulty speed breakers

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken a survey of speed breakers on city roads to check whether they comply with the guidelines laid down by the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

According to the guidelines, speed breakers should be designed with a rounded hump of 17-metre radius, 3.7 metres width and 0.1-metre height for the preferred advisory crossing speed of 25 km/hr. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sahebrao Dangde, superintendent engineer, PMC road department, said that the survey began last week and will be completed in a month.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Once the survey is over, prompt measures will be taken to address non-compliant speed breakers,” Dangde added.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief engineer (roads), stated that details would only be available once the survey is complete.

According to the guidelines, speed breakers should be designed with a rounded hump of 17-metre radius, 3.7 metres width and 0.1-metre height for the preferred advisory crossing speed of 25 km/hr.

For heavier vehicles such as trucks and buses with larger wheelbases, the humps are modified with 1.5-metre-long ramps in a 1:20 ratio at each edge. In no case should they block the course of running rainwater.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To check the tendency of drivers to avoid speed breakers and use shoulders, speed breakers should be extended through the entire width of the shoulder supported on a proper base.

The guidelines also highlight arrangements to be made for efficient drainage and prevention of potholes and puddles.

Drivers should be alerted by situating warning signs 40 metres in advance, as cited in Indian Road Congress ‘Code of Practice for Road Signs’.

The speed breakers should be painted with black and white strips for additional visual appeal. The humps require consistent repair by removing dust or mud collected on either side. Repainting of markings on the hump is the most important aspect of maintenance owing to its visual warning ability.

The survey comes in tandem with a policy drafted by the civic body that ensures the removal of unnecessary footpaths and speed breakers that lead to traffic and congestion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}