Pune civic body restores water supply to iconic Aga Khan Palace
The Pune civic body on Wednesday restored the water supply to the iconic Aga Khan Palace following an uproar, over a month after the municipal corporation had disconnected the supply due to non-payment of dues worth over ₹1.70 crore. On February 5, the PMC's water supply department had disconnected the supply to the monument, where Mahatma Gandhi was kept as a prisoner during the country's freedom struggle, due to non-payment of dues.
"We have restored their (Aga Khan Palace's) connection today. About the unpaid dues, they have given us a letter stating that they will resolve the issue," Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, said.
He added that the civic body provided two STP water tankers (for watering the gardens) at the Aga Khan Palace.
An official of the Archaeological Survey of India, which manages the monument here in Maharashtra, on Tuesday said that they had requested the PMC to provide a new water connection in the ASI's name so that visitors are not inconvenienced Gajanan Mandaware, Archaeological Survey of India's conservation assistant at the Palace, on Wednesday confirmed that the PMC has restored the water connection and water supply resumed.
The garden, spread across six acres, is largely affected due to the water scarcity and upkeep of the garden was becoming difficult and visitors are also facing hardship, he had said. On weekdays, the monument attracts 700 to 800 visitors, and on weekends, the number goes up to 1,200.
After the launch of the 'Quit India' movement, Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi and his secretary Mahadev Desai were kept in detention at the Aga Khan Palace, which was built by Sultan Muhammed Shah Aga Khan III in 1892.
Desai and Kasturba Gandhi died in detention and their 'samadhis' are located on the premises of the Palace.
The Palace is one of the 17 heritage sites picked up for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the Centre to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.
-
-
-
-
