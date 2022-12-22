Pune civic body to build 18 km cycle track, walkway along canal

With Punekars increasingly taking to cycling and walking, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to build a dedicated and uninterrupted, 18 km-long ‘cycle track and walkway’ along the canal from Sinhagad road to Hadapsar.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We are positive about the project and the concerned officers have been asked to carry out the necessary administrative work.”

Chief engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “It will be an iconic project for the city. If citizens get a continuous 18 km ‘cycle track and walkway’, it will definitely become very popular. We already had a primary discussion with the irrigation department for the same. The PMC too will hold a meeting with the irrigation department next week.”

Additional city engineer Shrinivas Bonala said, “The PMC has made a detailed project report (DPR) for it. Even the general body of the PMC had approved the project a few years ago. The PMC had floated tenders for the same in 2017 but the project did not materialise. Now however, the municipal commissioner has to restart the project.”

A senior officer of the PMC said that the project will be iconic and will promote a healthy lifestyle amongst Punekars. Citizens residing at Sinhagad road, Parvati, Sahakar nagar, Mitramandal, Salisbury park, Pune cantonment, Race course and Hadapsar will also be able to use the cycle track and walkway.

Another officer from the PMC road department said that as per the 2018 proposal, the estimated cost of this project was Rs66.82 crore. The PMC is now also thinking of including areas from Khadakwasla to Hadapsar in the project. There are some issues like getting approval from the irrigation department as ownership of the canal lies with them.

Whereas a senior officer from the irrigation department on condition of anonymity said, “Earlier, the irrigation department was indifferent but it has now realised that if this project materialises, there will be no encroachments along the canal and the canal too will remain in good condition. Without spending a single rupee, the irrigation department will get security for the entire canal. Taking that into consideration, we will support the project.”

