Pune civic body to set up e-vehicle charging stations

The standing committee of the civic body has given a nod to erect these centres at various PMC-owned premises
Electric vehicles have low running costs as they have fewer moving parts for maintaining and are also environmentally friendly. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE To promote the use of electric vehicles, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to erect electric vehicle charging stations at its headquarter and regional ward offices.

The standing committee of the civic body has given a nod to erect these centres at various PMC-owned premises.

Hemant Rasne, chairman of the standing committee, said, “Central and state governments have decided to promote the use of e-vehicles in the country. Pune had already taken lead in it. Many residents are procuring e-vehicles. To facilitate them and promote these vehicles, the PMC has approved erecting charging stations at its main building and all the regional ward offices.”

Electric vehicles are either partially or fully powered on electric power. They have low running costs as they have fewer moving parts for maintaining and are also environmentally friendly as they use little or no fossil fuels (petrol or diesel).

