Pune closer to pre-pandemic status after PMC orders lifting of curbs

PUNE A day after the state government relaxed majority of Covid-related restrictions, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also issued a formal notification on Thursday, making the city almost return to the pre-pandemic level, effective Friday.

With the latest order, most curbs have been lifted except allowing unvaccinated people to enter into malls and travel by public transport.

As per the circular issued by the PMC, shopping centres, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms and spas, swimming pools, religious places, auditoriums, tourist places, and entertainment parks can operate with 100% capacity.

The PMC order issued by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar states that schools for specially-abled, hostels, coaching classes and anganwadis will also be operational with full capacity while at the same time public transport, as well as rickshaws and taxis, are also allowed to operate with full capacity. The government and private offices are also allowed at full capacity.

As the Covid-19 cases in the city have gone down and daily fatalities too are in single digits – there were zero deaths across the state including Pune – during Tuesday and Wednesday – the markets are once again buzzing with crowds.

Pune district reported 132 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection on Wednesday.

The restaurants have already been allowed to operate till 1:30 pm while garden timings too are restored to their pre-pandemic status. Currently, PMC has opened all its gardens except the Rajiv Gandhi Zoo at Katraj.

Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Hoteliers Association, said, “Though we are gearing up for the relaxation, currently we are working with only 60% staff. The business has also not seen much growth as only 40% of the locals have stepped out to enjoy going to restaurants. For the full staff to return and rejoin it will take at least a month.”

While establishments have been allowed to operate with full capacity, those visiting these places need to be fully vaccinated. Besides, government and private offices, as well as industrial units and scientific institutions, can function with full capacity.

In Pune, educational institutions have already been allowed to conduct offline classes, including those for nursery students as the decision was taken during last week’s Covid-19 review meeting by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

While cinema halls were operating at 50% capacity, the latest decision was welcomed by many in the film fraternity especially when the city is all set to witness the international film festival.

“The decision of the state government to allow the functioning of cinema halls to full capacity is indeed a joyful one, especially on the eve of 20th Pune International Film festival. More film buffs can enjoy the festival now. I hope aficionados of good quality films will take the benefit of this decision which has come at the right time,” said Dr Jabbar Patel,

The state government order has put the 14 districts for the lifting of restriction in category A and these are selected based on vaccination, positivity rate, and bed occupancy. These 14 districts are Mumbai city and suburbs, Pune, Nagpur, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Kolhapur. Rest 22 districts will have restrictions of 50% of the capacity of the venue or establishment.

The state government circular said that social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, political and festival-related events, weddings and funerals will be allowed up to 50% of the capacity of the venue. In case of the gathering of more than 1,000 people, the local body needs to be informed and it will put reasonable restrictions. Similarly, in the case of inter or intrastate travel, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed. Those who are unvaccinated will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report within 72 hours of the test.

In the case of educational institutions, the notification said, “Offline classes may resume in all academic institutions subject to orders of the government administrative department concerned.”

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 544 new Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate is 0.86% of the 62,923 tests held.