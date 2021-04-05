Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune collector seeks military assistance for additional Covid patient beds
pune news

Pune collector seeks military assistance for additional Covid patient beds

Pune: District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has written to General Officer in Commanding (GOC-in –C), Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, requesting additional beds at the Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS, Pune) hospital for civilians following the rise in Covid patients in the city and shortage of beds
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:13 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has written to General Officer in Commanding (GOC-in –C), Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, requesting additional beds at the Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS, Pune) hospital for civilians following the rise in Covid patients in the city and shortage of beds.

According to Deshmukh, active virus cases have gone beyond 70,000 cases in the district. Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) elected member Vinod Mathurawala has requested the district administration to seek additional beds for civilians at the hospital.

AICTS was converted into a Covid hospital chiefly for the treatment of service personnel, ex-servicemen, and their wards from March 29 last year. The hospital converted its 600-bed facility into a 400-bed Covid-19 facility, with 20 critical beds (ventilators), 30 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 350 isolation beds. The institute has treated several Covid patients not only from the armed forces fraternity, but also civilians. More than 322 civilian patients requiring critical care were admitted since September last year and 55 police personnel have been treated in the ICU and discharged.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Curfew fails to check Covid surge in Pune

Monday musings: No beds in Pune, fear stalks the streets

People have to ensure there is no Covid-19 '3rd wave': CSIR DG

Covid mutants are spreading fast in Maharashtra, lockdown can contain it, says Dr Shekhar Mande, director-general CSIR

Mathurawala said, “Only confirmed cases of Covid from Pune Cantonment can be admitted in the said facility,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP