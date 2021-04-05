Pune collector seeks military assistance for additional Covid patient beds

Pune: District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has written to General Officer in Commanding (GOC-in –C), Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, requesting additional beds at the Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS, Pune) hospital for civilians following the rise in Covid patients in the city and shortage of beds.

According to Deshmukh, active virus cases have gone beyond 70,000 cases in the district. Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) elected member Vinod Mathurawala has requested the district administration to seek additional beds for civilians at the hospital.

AICTS was converted into a Covid hospital chiefly for the treatment of service personnel, ex-servicemen, and their wards from March 29 last year. The hospital converted its 600-bed facility into a 400-bed Covid-19 facility, with 20 critical beds (ventilators), 30 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 350 isolation beds. The institute has treated several Covid patients not only from the armed forces fraternity, but also civilians. More than 322 civilian patients requiring critical care were admitted since September last year and 55 police personnel have been treated in the ICU and discharged.

Mathurawala said, “Only confirmed cases of Covid from Pune Cantonment can be admitted in the said facility,” he said.