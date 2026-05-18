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Pune college announces suspension of woman lecturer arrested by CBI in NEET-UG leak case

Pune college announces suspension of woman lecturer arrested by CBI in NEET-UG leak case

Published on: May 18, 2026 07:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, A botany lecturer from Pune's Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce arrested by the CBI in connection with the NEET-2026 paper leak case has been suspended from service with immediate effect, the institution said on Monday.

Pune college announces suspension of woman lecturer arrested by CBI in NEET-UG leak case

Lecturer Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was suspended under Rule 33 of Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools Rules, 1981, the college said in a statement.

Mandhare had been working in the junior college section since 2002 and had been teaching biology to Class 11 and 12 students for the last 24 years, adding that her appointment by the National Testing Agency for certain confidential work related to the NEET examination was in her personal capacity, it said.

"The work entrusted to her was completely confidential in nature and all communication and instructions were directly exchanged between the concerned individual and the NTA," the statement said.

The college said it learnt about Mandhare's arrest in the NEET-2026 question paper leak case through news channels and media reports, describing the matter as "serious, unfortunate and condemnable".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune college announces suspension of woman lecturer arrested by CBI in NEET-UG leak case
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune college announces suspension of woman lecturer arrested by CBI in NEET-UG leak case
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