Two college students held with drugs in Pune

Pune: The Pune narcotics department apprehended two college students from Balewadi and found psychedelic drug Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) stamps, Ecstasy pills and marijuana worth ₹1,45,700 from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Tanuj Manojkumar Kamrbat (22) from Kothrud and Jivan Biju Totam (20) from Banner. They were caught while police patrolling the Balewadi Gaothan area on May 27.

