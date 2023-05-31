Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two college students held with drugs in Pune

Two college students held with drugs in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
May 31, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Pune narcotics department arrested two college students from Balewadi and found LSD stamps, Ecstasy pills and marijuana worth ₹1,45,700 from their possession

Pune: The Pune narcotics department apprehended two college students from Balewadi and found psychedelic drug Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) stamps, Ecstasy pills and marijuana worth 1,45,700 from their possession.

Pune narcotics department arrested two college students from Balewadi and found LSD stamps, Ecstasy pills and marijuana worth 1,45,700 from their possession. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Tanuj Manojkumar Kamrbat (22) from Kothrud and Jivan Biju Totam (20) from Banner. They were caught while police patrolling the Balewadi Gaothan area on May 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP