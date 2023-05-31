Two college students held with drugs in Pune
May 31, 2023 12:44 AM IST
Pune narcotics department arrested two college students from Balewadi and found LSD stamps, Ecstasy pills and marijuana worth ₹1,45,700 from their possession
Pune: The Pune narcotics department apprehended two college students from Balewadi and found psychedelic drug Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) stamps, Ecstasy pills and marijuana worth ₹1,45,700 from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Tanuj Manojkumar Kamrbat (22) from Kothrud and Jivan Biju Totam (20) from Banner. They were caught while police patrolling the Balewadi Gaothan area on May 27.