Pune commissioner urged to allow smaller mandals to lead immersion day procession
Social worker Sanjay Digambar Balgude who has questioned about why the five Manache Ganpati mandals were entitled to lead Ganesh immersion ceremony, on Monday stated he had petitioned the Pune police commissioner to take a decision over the issue of self-declared immersion rights of the prominent mandals
Social worker Sanjay Digambar Balgude who has questioned about why the five Manache Ganpati mandals were entitled to lead Ganesh immersion ceremony, on Monday stated he had petitioned the Pune police commissioner to take a decision over the issue of self-declared immersion rights of the prominent mandals.
“The immersion procession takes a long time every year and puts a heavy burden on the entire police machinery. Whether we will abide by the law or by unnecessary traditions is the moot question. The immersion continues for over 40 hours affecting the immersion process which hampers normal city life and citizens the next day putting them to severe hardship. This discrimination between the big five and smaller Ganpati mandals must now end with the changing times,” said Balgude.
Balgude had filed an RTI application on March 24, 2022 seeking information as to whether any law or rule states that only five traditional and respected mandals had the first right for immersion.
Pune-based Badhai Samaj Trust president Shailesh Badhai had recently filed a petition in the high court requesting it to direct the administration to allow small Ganpati mandals in the city to take out the immersion procession before the Manache Ganpatis for immersion. Pune Badhai Samaj Trust which was established in 1893 and is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year. The high court is scheduled to hear the petition on September 6.
Badhai said, “The current practice of allowing Manache Ganpati mandals the first right and denying the small mandals amounts to inequality and discrimination ,” he said.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics