Pune continues to be a district of concern, RT-PCR positivity rises compared to last week

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Pune: Even as the Pune administration has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions since August 8 and allowed shops to stay open till 10 pm and malls for fully vaccinated staff and customers, the district has reported a slight rise in the RT-PCR positivity. Many districts in the state are seeing a drop in RT-PCR positivity than the state average of 3.10% between August 8 and August 14.

Among the districts of concern, which have reported a higher Covid-19 RT-PCR positivity rate, than the state average for the same period, are Pune at 6.10%, Ahmednagar 7.1%, Sangli 7.3%, Satara 7.0% and Solapur at 5.5%. The combined positivity rate for the district is 5.5% which is higher than state combined positivity at 2.9%.

Pune has been in list of above state average for over two months. The number of new cases from rural area add to the increased positivity rate which is an important criterion to relax restrictions.

Pune’s RT-PCR positivity rate which stood at 5.9% between August 2 and August 8 has risen to 6.1% between August 8 and August 14. Although this might seem like a small jump, increase in RT-PCR positivity reflects the spread of infection in the area. Combined positivity rate includes Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) which may also show false negatives.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state Covid-19 advisor, said, “The drop in cases in Vidharbha is a positive sign and at the same time these districts which continue to remain of concern need to be looked at too. Until now we do not know the role delta-plus variant plays in this, however, all variants of delta are of concern. What can be controlled is people following Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly. People in Pune demanded to open up more commercial activities and also relax restrictions, but at the same time they need to be aware that coronavirus is still around.”

