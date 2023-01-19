Pune contractor, flat owner booked for causing death of worker

The police on Wednesday booked a contractor and flat owner for negligence and lack of safety, security; after a labourer fell to his death from the 11th floor of Lake Town Housing Society in Katraj.

The accused have been identified as contractor Sudhakar Shankar Pawar and flat owner Hemnat Bhongale.

According to police sub-inspector Avinash Dhame of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, on Wednesday at around 12:30 pm, deceased Sunil Bhimrao Shingade (27), a resident of Kothrud was doing waterproofing work on the 11 th floor. While doing work he suddenly fell and died due to head injuries.

As per police officials, no safety and security related measures were provided at site.

A case under Section 304 (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. No arrest has been made in this case, police said.

