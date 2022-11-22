Pune cops nab sextortion case accused from Rajasthan

A mastermind running a sextortion racket was arrested by Dattawadi police from Gothri Guru village of Alwar district in Rajasthan. The accused, Anwar Khan, was nabbed on November 18 and was produced in the Pune sessions court on Monday. The court remanded him to five days in police custody.

As per a case registered at Dattawadi police station on October 12, a 19-years-old youth died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by Khan in a sextortion case. The accused had repeatedly demanded money from the teenager and threatened to leak his lewd photographs and videos on social media.

Police informed that with the help of technical analysis, the accused was traced to be in the Alwar district. A team led by police sub-inspector Akshay Sarode decided to raid the location with the help of local cops, who in turn refused to cooperate. As the team of Pune police turned up at the accused’s home, things turned ugly as they were attacked by a group of local goons. Two from the Pune police team were injured, but they succeeded in capturing the prime accused.

Abhay Mahajan, senior police inspector at Dattawadi police station said,” Our team gauged that many local residents are involved in such types of cyber fraud. As soon as they learned that we were going to interrogate the accused, they pelted stones at our team. We somehow managed to escape the onslaught,” he informed.

Taking benefit of the melee, the three accused fled the spot. However, Sarode and the team chased them down for four kilometres and arrested them.