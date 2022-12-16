Pune crime branch recovers 10 stolen silencers, five arrested

The crime branch Unit V on Thursday nabbed three youths including two juveniles on charges of stealing bike silencers and selling earth mixed with metals to two scrap traders in Kondhwa and Hadapsar.

Based on the information obtained from the suspects, the two scrap merchants have also been arrested on charges of accepting stolen goods from the accused and carrying trade of stolen silencers in violation of the laws, said officials.

The main accused has been identified as Vinay Lalit Chavan ( 20), a resident of Phursungi and his two juvenile associates. They sold the stolen silencers to scrap merchants Talha Abdulali Malik ( 24), a resident of Kondhwa and Shaukin Iztar Salmani (45), a resident of Chikhali.

Ten silencers have been seized from their possession, said officials

According to the crime branch officials, ten offences have been lodged against the accused which includes nine at Hadpsar and one at Wanowrie police station.

