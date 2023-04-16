Pune cyber police arrest two in crypto fraud case

The Pune cyber police have arrested two persons in a cryptocurrency fraud case where they defrauded investors to the turn of ₹2.93 crore, said officials on Sunday.

Police said, the arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by Ravi Shankar Patil, who had invested money and initially earned profits, but later stopped receiving returns. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a total of 43 individuals weren cheated of ₹ 2.93 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Rahul Vijaybhai Rathod, 35, owner of Cryptobiz company, and his associate Omkar Deepak Sonavane, 25. After a first information report (FIR) was registered, the police launched a search operation and arrested them within 24 hours.

During the investigation, police recovered laptops, mobile phones, pen drives, two-wheeler, four-wheeler and other electronic gadgets from the accused.