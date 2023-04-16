Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune cyber police arrest two in crypto fraud case

Pune cyber police arrest two in crypto fraud case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2023 07:27 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Rahul Vijaybhai Rathod, 35, owner of Cryptobiz company, and his associate Omkar Deepak Sonavane, 25 and they defrauded investors to the turn of ₹2.93 crore

The Pune cyber police have arrested two persons in a cryptocurrency fraud case where they defrauded investors to the turn of 2.93 crore, said officials on Sunday.

Police said, the arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by Ravi Shankar Patil, who had invested money and initially earned profits, but later stopped receiving returns. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a total of 43 individuals weren cheated of 2.93 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Rahul Vijaybhai Rathod, 35, owner of Cryptobiz company, and his associate Omkar Deepak Sonavane, 25. After a first information report (FIR) was registered, the police launched a search operation and arrested them within 24 hours.

Police said, the arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by Ravi Shankar Patil, who had invested money and initially earned profits, but later stopped receiving returns. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a total of 43 individuals weren cheated of 2.93 crore.

During the investigation, police recovered laptops, mobile phones, pen drives, two-wheeler, four-wheeler and other electronic gadgets from the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused pune investigation search operation laptops online sunday two-wheeler cyber police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP