Pune DCP traffic transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pune: In a reshuffle covering the Maharashtra police, Rohidas Pawar, Pune traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The state government has shifted 16 police deputy commissioner and superintendent-rank officers to new offices on August 6. Rohidas Pawar, Pune traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a recent reshuffle. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the order released by the office of additional secretary Sandeep Dhakane, DCP (EOW and Cyber Crime) Vikrant Deshmukh has been transferred as superintendent of police Highways Security Patrol (HSP). State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 13 director Vivek Masal has been transferred to the Pune commissionerate.

Pawar’s major decisions during his tenure includes ban on entry of heavy vehicles at 30 locations in the city.

Sunil Aiyer, director, Mohammadwadi Undri Residents’ Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF), said, “It is sad that the traffic DCP was transferred within a few months of his appointment. We have been requesting authorities that senior officials should complete their full official tenure. Arbitrary transfers do not allow officers to implement plans that would assist citizens.”