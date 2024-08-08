 Pune DCP traffic transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune DCP traffic transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 08, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Rohidas Pawar, Pune traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a recent reshuffle

Pune: In a reshuffle covering the Maharashtra police, Rohidas Pawar, Pune traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The state government has shifted 16 police deputy commissioner and superintendent-rank officers to new offices on August 6.

Rohidas Pawar, Pune traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a recent reshuffle. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Rohidas Pawar, Pune traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a recent reshuffle. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the order released by the office of additional secretary Sandeep Dhakane, DCP (EOW and Cyber Crime) Vikrant Deshmukh has been transferred as superintendent of police Highways Security Patrol (HSP). State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 13 director Vivek Masal has been transferred to the Pune commissionerate.

Pawar’s major decisions during his tenure includes ban on entry of heavy vehicles at 30 locations in the city.

Sunil Aiyer, director, Mohammadwadi Undri Residents’ Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF), said, “It is sad that the traffic DCP was transferred within a few months of his appointment. We have been requesting authorities that senior officials should complete their full official tenure. Arbitrary transfers do not allow officers to implement plans that would assist citizens.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune DCP traffic transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On